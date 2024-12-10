Liberia: Sheikh Kromah Apologizes for Delayed 2024 Hajj Report, Cites Challenges in Coordination

Monrovia — Liberia's Hajj Committee Chairman, Sheikh Yahyah Kromah, has finally addressed the prolonged delay in the submission of the 2024 Hajj report, attributing it to personal family challenges and a lack of proper coordination among committee members.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend, Sheikh Kromah expressed regret over the delay, apologizing to Liberia's Muslim community for the inconvenience. "We have one apology to give to the Muslim Ummah of Liberia, and that is for the delay in our report," Kromah said. "Most people are not aware that when we returned from Hajj, we had some personal family issues to address."

Kromah explained that the executive committee responsible for preparing the Hajj report faced operational challenges due to insufficient leadership during the pilgrimage. He revealed that only two members of the executive committee, including himself, traveled for the Hajj, leaving critical roles unfilled and delaying the collection of reports from other participating groups.

"Unfortunately, I was one of the two executive members who traveled," Kromah explained. "We needed contributions from all other groups, including the Hajj agencies, the Hajj mission, the secretariat, and the portal system controller, to compile their respective reports. These components are essential to creating one comprehensive, consolidated report to be presented to the Muslim Ummah through the National Muslim Council of Liberia."

Kromah's remarks shed light on the intricate process of compiling a comprehensive Hajj report, which involves gathering logistical, financial, and operational data from various stakeholders involved in the pilgrimage. He assured the public that the report is nearing completion and is currently in the consolidation phase.

"As I speak to you now, the report is being finalized," Kromah said. "Once it's completed, it will be submitted to the executive committee for review. We can't present it directly to the Jamah [general assembly] all at once; it needs to go through a thorough review process first."

The Hajj report is a crucial document for Liberia's Muslim community, providing insights into the management and performance of the pilgrimage operation. Many members of the community have been anxiously awaiting its submission to understand how this sacred duty was organized and executed.

Acknowledging the frustration caused by the delay, Kromah reaffirmed that the circumstances were beyond his control and reiterated his apologies to the Muslim community. "My apologies to all Muslims of the Republic of Liberia for this delay," he said. "It was inadvertent and unavoidable, but we are working diligently to bring the process to a conclusion."

The delay has sparked growing concerns within the Muslim community about the committee's ability to effectively manage future Hajj operations. While some have expressed frustration, Kromah remains optimistic that the report's completion will bring closure and pave the way for improvements in subsequent pilgrimages.

The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and a religious obligation for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake it. It is performed annually during Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The pilgrimage involves several days of spiritual rituals at holy sites in and around Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims visit sacred locations such as the Kaaba in the Masjid al-Haram, Mount Arafat, and Mina to fulfill their religious duties as outlined in Islamic tradition.

In 2024, Hajj took place from June 5 to June 10. Due to the Islamic lunar calendar, the dates shift approximately 10 to 11 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar. The event requires meticulous planning and coordination, making the timely submission of post-Hajj reports essential for evaluating performance and preparing for future pilgrimages.