Nigeria: Netflix Has Not Left Nigeria, Ignore Social Media Posts Claiming Otherwise

10 December 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Semilore Adelola

IN SHORT: Several social media posts claim that streaming platform Netflix has left Nigeria. But this is not true.

"Netflix has finally left Nigeria."

That's the statement circulating on social media in Nigeria.

Netflix is a subscription-based streaming platform that offers content such as movies, television shows and documentaries.

Nigeria is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, prompting several major international companies to exit the country due to the devaluation of the naira and declining profits.

Some Nigerian media outlets have also published the claim here, here and here.

But has Netflix really left Nigeria? We checked.

Netflix denies the claim

The claim started circulating after Kunle Afolayan, a Nigerian actor and film producer, revealed at a film festival that Netflix had reduced its funding for Nigerian movies.

Some social media users tried to clarify Afolayan's statement and debunk the claim, saying Netflix would still be available in the country. We watched a video of the festival session where he spoke about Netflix's status in Nigeria and found no mention of the streaming platform leaving the country.

Afolayan later debunked the claim in an interview with Channels Television, saying he had been quoted out of context.

Africa Check searched Netflix Nigeria's X account to see if there was any announcement about exiting the Nigerian market, but came up empty. Instead, it humorously debunked the claim.

Netflix also told local media: "We are not exiting Nigeria and will continue to invest in Nigerian stories to delight our members."

Several news outlets reported that Netflix denied the claim here and here.

The claim that Netflix has left Nigeria is false.

Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

