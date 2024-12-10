Nigeria: Ignore Social Media Posts Claiming Nigerian Government Is Giving Away 'Christmas Packages'

Ignore social media posts claiming Nigerian government is giving away 'Christmas packages'

IN SHORT: While the Nigerian government has announced free train rides for Nigerians during the festive season, claims that it is also giving away food and cash are false. Don't fall for social media posts urging you to apply for the "Christmas package".

Several posts on Facebook encourage Nigerians to apply for what they call a Christmas package allegedly from the government.

According to the posts, the package includes food and N20,000 (about US$12) in cash.

Other versions of the claim say the Nigerian government "is spreading joy" this Christmas with grants of up to N2 million (about $1,266).

Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus and is traditionally observed on 25 December. In Nigeria, it is not uncommon for businesses and popular personalities to be generous leading up to or during the Christmas holidays.

But is the Nigerian government giving away a Christmas package of food and cash? We checked.

Engagement bait posts

On 5 December 2024, the Nigerian government announced plans to provide free train rides during the festive season.

Several credible media organisations in Nigeria reported the announcement, and we would expect the same for the so-called Christmas package and grants. But we found no reports on this, which was the first red flag.

We noticed that the posts lacked crucial information, such as the closing date for applications and who was eligible for the "packages". Government initiatives usually include all the essential information and do not confuse users.

The link accompanying the "Christmas package" posts led us to a webpage that said: "Application Ends This Month." Clicking on the "apply now" button led us to a blog post about visa sponsorship opportunities in the US.

The same goes for the other posts with different giveaway amounts. Their links also lead to blog posts about visa sponsorship opportunities. If the giveaways were indeed from the Nigerian government, the links would've taken us to official government websites.

This is called engagement bait, a tactic used on social media to encourage users to interact with content in ways that artificially boost its visibility. Here the pages are boosting the visibility of the blogs, possibly in order to earn revenue.

Some users also provided their banking details in the comments section, hoping to receive the N20,000. But scammers could steal that information and use it to commit fraud.

