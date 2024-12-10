South Africa: Mashatile to Attend Corporate Social Responsibility Report of Chinese-Funded Enterprises in SA Launch

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, attend and address the launch ceremony of the corporate social responsibility report of Chinese-funded enterprises in South Africa.

The Deputy President will be attending the event at China Construction Bank in Sandton, Gauteng, at the invitation of the South Africa-China Economic Trade and Association (SACETA).

SACETA was established in April 2011 and serves as a vital platform for fostering economic and trade collaboration between China and South Africa.

It represents 200 Chinese-funded enterprises in South Africa and is guided by the principles of a shared future and joint pursuit.

"Through their collective efforts, SACETA members have made significant contributions to South Africa's economic growth and social development.

"In this regard, SACETA will launch the corporate social responsibility report of Chinese-funded enterprises in South Africa, 2024 report," the Deputy President's Office said on Tuesday.