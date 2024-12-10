South Africa: Submit Applications to Jet Funding Platform Today

Energy and Electricity Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré has urged community project owners to submit applications to the Just Energy Transition (JET) funding platform before the 13 December 2024 deadline.

The Deputy Minister explained that the funding platform was developed by the JET Office within the Presidency "in response to the low rate of take-up for the funding committed by the International Partners Group (IPG), which have committed over $11 billion to South Africa's goal of decarbonising our energy sector".

"However, there has been difficulty matching projects to funders, and many potential projects are not always at a stage where funders can commit.

"The purpose of the JET Funding Platform is to be a matchmaker between grant funders and potential JET beneficiaries by providing project preparation and application support, while offering complete transparency to the public on the grant spending and projects.

"Eligible projects must aim to drive renewable energy innovation, economic growth, and community development, and through the platform, will be able to move through project preparation gates and submit feasible applications that meet the expectations and requirements of funders. The platform also allows multiple funders to support one project, which allows for greater funding and support from a variety of sources," Graham-Maré said.

Focus areas on the platform include:

Supporting communities and workers impacted by the shift from coal to renewable energy.

Economic diversification planning to create resilient, renewable-energy-driven economies, particularly in Mpumalanga.

Community ownership models for renewable energy projects, ensuring inclusive participation.

Technical assistance and business development support for renewable energy initiatives.

Capacity building for institutions and community organizations active in renewable energy.

Start-up capital, debt, and equity for enterprises championing renewable energy in transitioning regions.

Reskilling and upskilling programs to help workers thrive in renewable energy careers.

Research and innovation to advance renewable energy technologies and community-led solutions.

Credit support for SMMEs driving renewable energy advancements.

"The JET Funding Platform is a beacon of South Africa's commitment to a cleaner, greener energy future. By enabling innovative renewable energy projects, we are not just stabilising the grid but creating jobs, fostering economic resilience, and placing communities at the heart of our energy transformation. The platform's goal for the first year is to match 20 projects with R600 million of funding.

"I encourage all eligible organisations to take advantage of this unique opportunity before 13 December 2024.

"Let us make the most of this moment to advance South Africa's renewable energy journey, ensuring that no community is left behind, as we transition to a sustainable and inclusive energy future," Graham-Maré concluded.

Applications can be submitted at www.jetfundingplatform.org.za.