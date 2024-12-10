South Africa: Police Rescue Kidnapped Businessmen

10 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police have in the past week rescued two kidnapped businessmen, arrested seven kidnappers and seized firearms, cell phones and vehicles used in the commission of the crimes.

On Saturday, a Chinese businessman was hijacked and kidnapped in Springs, Ekurhuleni.

Within 24 hours, a multi-disciplinary team operationalised intelligence, which led them to the location of the kidnappers.

The team intercepted the kidnappers' vehicle, an Audi A3, at an intersection in Lenasia and arrested two suspects on Sunday.

The team then proceeded to an address in Meriting, where they arrested one more kidnapper and rescued the businessman.

In an unrelated incident, on 1 December 2024, another businessman was hijacked and kidnapped in Wierdabrug, Tshwane.

The victim's vehicle was later recovered in the area of Heuweloord.

Intelligence led a multi-disciplinary team to recover the kidnappers' vehicle, a Jeep, which was left abandoned in a garage in Nellmapius, Tshwane.

The team followed up on a lead, which led them to an address in Mamelodi, where they arrested four suspects and rescued two kidnapped victims. Firearms, cell phones, a Jeep SRT8 and a Hyundai Getz were seized.

Investigations in both these cases are still ongoing.

"These operations would not have been successful without the assistance of other law enforcement agencies including private security," said the South African Police Service in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.