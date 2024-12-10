South Africa: N2 Garden Route to Open to Traffic This Festive Season

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has announced that work on several periodic maintenance and construction projects, which are currently underway on the N2 Garden Route, will cease at the end of the week to ensure that roads are open and traffic is free flowing during the festive season.

"Every effort will be made to ensure increased road safety and improved mobility during the holidays. The N2 Garden Route is a particularly busy route for holiday travellers and freight operators, and SANRAL will be working with all road traffic authorities to support and assist road users on their travels this holiday," SANRAL's Western Region Manager, Randall Cable, said.

Maintenance and construction projects will be put on hold on Friday, 13 December 2024.

In Plettenberg Bay, the traffic circle at the Beacon Way Intersection on the N2 is fully open to traffic in both directions. The remaining ancillary works, not impeding traffic flow, will be completed in the new year.

The work on the N2 between Kraaibosch and Touw River is well on track, and traffic will be free flowing both in Kaaimans Pass and on the N2. Road users travelling from George to Victoria Bay must take note of the change in lane configuration. The posted speed between Kraaibosch and Touw River will be 60 kilometres per hour (km/h).

"Periodic maintenance on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Dekriet is at an advanced stage and is earmarked for completion early in 2025. No stop/go closures will be in place during the holidays.

"Between Swellendam and Riversdale, traffic will be accommodated via stop/go operations. Waiting time will be kept to a minimum, taking into account the increased traffic volumes," SANRAL said.

Three stop/go traffic accommodation points are currently in place on the N2 between Botrivier and Caledon, where periodic maintenance is being done. These will be removed on Friday, 13 December.

In Houwhoek Pass, the full road width will be open to two-way traffic during the year-end construction shutdown period. A 3km section of the R43 from the Kleinmond interchange on the N2 (Exit 90 to Kleinmond & Hermanus), will, however, remain closed during the festive break. Traffic will be accommodated via the Botrivier interchange on the N2 (Exit 92), which is a mere 2km away from the closure.

"The road is a shared space, and road safety is a shared responsibility. Working together, we can make the road safer for everyone, including pedestrians," Cable said.