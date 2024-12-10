Ethiopia: 37 Officials Killed By 'Fano' Militants in Amhara Region Following Two-Month Detention

Addis Abeba — Thirty-seven district and kebele officials in Feres Bet town, Dega Damot district, West Gojjam Zone, were killed on December 06, 2024, after being detained for two months, with residents alleging that the killings were carried out by "Fano militants."

One resident, speaking to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity, said heavy fighting broke out in the town two months ago, forcing national defense forces to retreat. "At that time, the officials were left unprotected," the resident explained, adding that the militants quickly took control.

The resident recounted that the officials believed the situation had stabilized and "went to sleep, thinking the conflict was over." However, the following morning, the militants detained them.

The source said the militants reportedly started by capturing the district administrator. "They paraded the official through the town, humiliating him in front of the public," he said.

The resident further reported that the militants detained 97 additional officials, including kebele chairpersons and the head of the militia secretariat office, before executing some of them during clashes with national defense forces after two months of imprisonment.

"After holding them for two months, the militants killed some of the captives during a confrontation with the military," the resident stated. "They executed the officials near local landmarks known as 'Feres Bet Mikael' and 'Saturday Market."'

Another resident confirmed to Addis Standard that the local officials were killed following the takeover of the town by Fano forces.

"It was in September when Fano took control of the town, and the officials were captured. Over a hundred were initially detained," he claimed. The source alleged that more than 20 officials were killed last week under unclear circumstances.

"Some detainees were released after paying bribes of up to one million birr. Most of those released were kebele administrators working in the town," he added. He also claimed to personally know at least 20 of the individuals among the killed.

The source further mentioned that the burial of the deceased took place on the day of their deaths at Gebriel and Teter Dingay Medhanialem churches in the town.

Desalegn Tasew, Head of the Amhara Regional Peace and Security Bureau, confirmed the killings, stating, "The extremist group brutally attacked 37 individuals in Feres Bet" in a statement on December 6, 2024.

He revealed that the group had detained 97 people, including civilians and government workers, since October 9, 2024. "This act is a stain on the history of the Amhara people," Desalegn remarked.

The West Gojjam Zone Administration also reported that the forces, described as "extremist," had demanded ransoms of up to one million birr per person. It added that on December 06, "37 innocent individuals were massacred during the militants' confrontation with the national defense forces."

This is not the first time government officials have been targeted amid ongoing clashes between government security forces and Fano militants in the Amhara region.

Addis Standard previously reported that on June 6, Milishu Bekele, head of North Shewa Zone's Kewot district administration and pregnant at the time, was fatally shot by armed men.

Days earlier, Alebes Adefrash, head of Efratana Gidem district, was killed in a late-night attack.

More recently, on November 10, Derbe Belete, head of the Prosperity Party office in Kobo, was shot dead while having breakfast at Mikiele Solomon Hotel, according to his brother Sisay Belete.