Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Sets Conference Resolutions in Motion

Sukulwenkosi Dube — Zanu PF Matabeleland South has started laying out a roadmap to implement resolutions made at the party's 21st National People's Conference.

The resolutions are seen as instrumental in driving the country's development and ensuring that all relevant authorities abide by them.

As the party gears up for 2025, the focus remains on building a united front and ensuring that the resolutions are implemented effectively.

During an end-of-year meeting held on Saturday in Gwanda, party leaders reflected on the outcomes of the National People's Conference.

Among the key resolutions reaffirmed was the proposal to extend the term of office for the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, President Mnangagwa, beyond 2028 to 2030.

Speaking after the meeting, provincial chairman Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu highlighted plans to hold inter-district meetings in January.

These meetings will aim to cascade the resolutions to grassroots levels, ensuring that all party members understand their role in monitoring their implementation.

"We will share the resolutions with our members, demonstrating how their recommendations were adopted at the National People's Conference and have now become party resolutions," said Cde Ndlovu.

"We will also ensure that Government agencies and the party structures charged with implementing these resolutions are held accountable."

One of the critical outcomes of the National People's Conference was the establishment of a tracker system to monitor progress on the resolutions. This system is expected to enhance accountability and ensure that the resolutions yield tangible results.

"The resolutions from the conference provide a clear roadmap for the party and the nation to move forward, while aligning with President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030," Cde Ndlovu added.

Resolutions addressed several areas of national importance, with a particular focus on economic reforms and agricultural development.

The National People's Conference prioritised economic stability, food security, and agricultural modernisation. Resolutions included upgrading irrigation infrastructure, developing new irrigation facilities, and ensuring the timely distribution of agricultural inputs to vulnerable communities.