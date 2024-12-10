Zimbabwe: Looking Back - PF Chiefs Not Going to London

- The British Government has been officially informed that neither Mr Joshua Nkomo nor Mr Robert Mugabe will take up the Foreign Secretary's invitation for talks in London.

The message reached the Foreign Office via the British representative in Maputo.

Iana-AP in Maputo said the Patriotic Front issued a statement at a Press conference in the Mozambique capital saying it would not go to London next week because of Dr David Owen's support of Mr Smith's settlement talks with Rhodesian-based nationalist leaders.

Until Dr Owen again committed himself to serious discussion, the Patriotic Front would concentrate on fighting the war against "Owen's colonial forces" rather than talking, the statement added.

The PF alliance also emphatically restated that it was in favour of democratic elections.

