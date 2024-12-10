Zimbabwe: Christmas Cheer for Harare Children's Home

9 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Mutsawashe Mashandure, Herald Correspondent

As part of its corporate social responsibility programmes, National Foods Limited donated essential food supplies to the Harare Children's Home, ensuring the children enjoy a festive Christmas fun day. The donation included an assortment of groceries, snacks, and drinks, aimed at bringing joy and comfort to the young residents during the holiday season.

During a recent Christmas fun day event, National Foods Limited acting group human resources manager Mrs Ernet Enson highlighted the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

"We always recognise the importance of giving back to the community that supports us," she said.

Speaking at the same event, director of Harare Children's Home Mrs Maria Sithole applauded National Foods for their contributions.

"There are ups and downs in our work. We have seen children arrive with various challenges, but once they come to Harare Children's Home, they receive support and love, which strengthens our mission," she said.

Chairperson of Harare Children's Home Mrs Letwin Munyoro noted that the children come to them through the Department of Social Development, often seeking refuge from difficult circumstances.

"We provide a home, education, and support to help these children thrive and reach their full potential," she stated.

