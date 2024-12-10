Zimbabwe: Zpc Hwange Are Champions

Innocent Kurira at Bata Stadium

ZPC HWANGE won the inaugural Zifa Regions Champion of Champions tournament after a 2-1 victory over Triangle at Bata Stadium yesterday.

It was a tournament featuring champions from the four Zifa Division One leagues.

Southern Region champions ZPC Hwange were quick off the blocks in the final with John Chinyerere opening the scoring two minutes into the game.

Eastern Region champions Triangle got one back immediately after with Menford Mudzimu converting from the penalty spot.

ZPC Hwange got their second in the 20th minute through Dingani Maphosa.

The second half saw ZPC Hwange surviving several raids from Triangle, but they would go on to hold on to the lead.

On their way to the final, ZPC Hwange stunned tournament favourites and Northern Region champions, Scottland, 5-4 on penalties after the two teams had played to a one-all draw in the semi-finals.

Triangle also needed a penalty shoot-out victory to book a place in the final after pipping Central Region's Kwekwe United 5-3.

The two teams had also played to a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Kwekwe United won 3-1 against Scottland in the third-place play-off yesterday.

ZPC Hwange coach Mabelo Njekwa was delighted with the victory.

"I think we had an edge over other teams in terms of fitness and endurance and we used it to our advantage, and we are happy to have won this competition," said Njekwa.

Triangle coach Luke Masomere said the tournament was a good test for his team ahead of their Premier Soccer League participation next year.

"We really wanted to win this competition, but we could not convert the chances we created, and we paid for it," said Masomere.

The Champion of Champions, a tournament organised by the four Zifa regions, was hosted by the Zifa Central Region and played in a knock-out format.

The tournament is about clubs showcasing their talent as part of their preparations for PSL action. It is also meant to provide a platform for football fans to appreciate and enjoy the quality and competitiveness of the Division One leagues, which are a feeder to the elite PSL amid calls for one national Division One league or reverting to the old North and South Regions.

ZPC Hwange (Southern Region), Kwekwe United (Central Region), Triangle United (Eastern Region), and Scottland (Northern Region) took part in the competition.

The Champion of Champions tournament provided a valuable opportunity for participating teams to assess their preparedness for the top-flight league.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By competing against strong opponents from other regions, teams were able to gauge their strengths and weaknesses, identify areas for improvement, and fine-tune their strategies.

The tournament also allowed coaches to experiment with different formations and tactics. Ultimately, the Champion of Champions tournament served as a crucial stepping stone for teams seeking to make the leap to the top-flight league. By providing a competitive and challenging environment, the tournament helped teams to prepare, adapt, and improve, setting them up for success in the PSL.