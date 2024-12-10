Uganda: Law Society of Kenya Mulls Ban On Ugandan Lawyers Over Rejection of Karua's Application

The LSK has announced plans to engage Kenya's Attorney General to address the matter and is mulling the suspension of Ugandan lawyers' admission to the Kenyan bar until reciprocal arrangements are firmly established.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has strongly criticized Uganda's Law Council for rejecting Senior Counsel Martha Wangari Karua's application for a temporary practicing certificate and is considering barring Ugandan advocates from practicing in Kenya in response.

In a statement issued today, LSK President Faith Odhiambo described the Ugandan Law Council's decision as "derogatory, contemptuous, and high-handed."

She further noted that the move undermines the longstanding spirit of mutual cooperation between the Kenyan and Ugandan legal fraternities.

"It is inconceivable that the Law Council of Uganda would hold such little regard for Kenyan practitioners, particularly a respected and long-standing member of the Senior Counsel Bar," Odhiambo remarked.

The LSK has announced plans to engage Kenya's Attorney General to address the matter and is mulling the suspension of Ugandan lawyers' admission to the Kenyan bar until reciprocal arrangements are firmly established.

"While regrettable, such measures may be necessary to protect the dignity and integrity of Kenyan legal practitioners," the statement read.

Highlighting Kenya's openness to regional integration, the LSK pointed out that many Ugandan lawyers have historically been allowed to practice in Kenya, making Uganda's actions particularly disappointing.

"Kenya has always welcomed advocates from neighboring countries, including Uganda, to practice law within our jurisdiction. We expect the same courtesy and reciprocity," the Society stated.

The rejection of Karua's application has raised concerns about Uganda's commitment to fostering regional legal cooperation and respect for Kenyan practitioners.

The LSK reiterated its support for Hon. Martha Karua, a distinguished advocate and Senior Counsel widely recognized for her contributions to the legal profession and justice in the region.

The LSK also warned that further disregard for Kenyan advocates would compel it to take firmer action.

"Our goal is to ensure that all legal practitioners in the region are treated with fairness, dignity, and respect," Odhiambo concluded.

The controversy has sparked widespread debate across East Africa's legal community, with many calling for the harmonization of cross-border legal practice standards to promote deeper regional integration and professional respect.