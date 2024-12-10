Africa: Congolese Diaspora Stages Protests to Rally Global Action Against Atrocities in the DRC

Congolese communities across the globe united on Monday in coordinated protests at Congolese embassies, demanding urgent international action to address the ongoing atrocities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The demonstrators called for accountability from the Congolese government, improved prison conditions, and an end to violence and systemic discrimination.

In Canada, Willy Manzi, the coordinator of the Congolese diaspora protests, led a demonstration urging the Canadian government to take a decisive stand against human rights violations in the DRC.

"We know that Canada does not align with principles of oppression and injustice," Manzi stated. "We are asking the Canadian government to hold the Congolese government accountable and encourage dialogue with M23, who are fighting for families that have been in refugee camps for 30 years."

A major focus of the protests was the plight of the Congolese Tutsi community, whom protesters accused the government of marginalizing.

Demonstrators claimed that systemic discrimination has left Tutsis vulnerable to violence and exclusion despite their heritage.

Protesters also highlighted the appalling conditions in Congolese prisons, with Makala Prison in Kinshasa singled out for its inhumane treatment of detainees.

Many in the diaspora expressed frustration over being unable to contact incarcerated relatives.

"Canada, you granted us citizenship because you recognized the terrible conditions in our country. Now, it is your responsibility to help protect us and our families who remain trapped in this crisis," Manzi pleaded.

The protesters further demanded the disarmament of armed groups, an end to child soldier recruitment, and decisive action to combat corruption and gender-based violence.

Chants of "Stop killing children, stop armed groups, stop corruption, Congolese Tutsi lives matter!" resonated at protest sites.

Demonstrators urged international governments, including Canada, to hold Congolese authorities accountable by ensuring the rights and dignity of all citizens.

Similar protests were reported at Congolese embassies in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, South Africa, and other countries.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

