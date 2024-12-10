Kenya: SHA, Finance Bill Top Kenya's Google Search Trends in 2024

Nairobi — The Social Health Authority (SHA) emerged as Kenya's most searched term in 2024, according to Google's Year in Search report.

The SHA, introduced to replace the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), drew nationwide attention due to its transformative impact on healthcare policy.

"The SHA's implementation was closely tied to discussions on the future of healthcare in Kenya," Google noted in the report.

The Finance Bill 2024 ranked second, fueled by public backlash over proposed tax increases.

Widespread protests, spearheaded by Gen Z activists, led to the bill's withdrawal, further driving search interest.

The US Elections 2024 came third, as Kenyans followed the closely contested race that saw Donald Trump return as President-Elect.

In personalities, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua led searches after his impeachment, while Cabinet Secretaries Rebecca Miano and Soipan Tuya also trended for their high-profile portfolios.

On the international stage, searches spiked for reggae artist Vybz Kartel, televangelist Benny Hinn, and Donald Trump.

Sports searches surged with AFCON, Euro 2024, and the Summer Olympics among top queries.

Tragedies like the death of content creator Brian Chira in a hit-and-run accident were deeply felt, making his name the most searched loss of 2024, alongside other notable figures such as Charles Ouda, Rita Tinina, and Njambi Koikai.

This year's search trends reflect Kenyans' engagement with transformative policies, global events, and personal tragedies that shaped 2024.