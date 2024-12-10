Kenya: Jiji Honored With Double Recognition At Prestigious Industry Awards

Nairobi — Online marketplace Jiji has secured a double victory, earning top honors at two events in the digital commerce and mobile app sectors.

The company was named Best E-Commerce Platform at the 2024 Digitally Fit Awards - East Africa Edition, and Best Online Classified/Resale Marketplace App at the 4th Mobile App Awards 2024.

Its CEO Donald Obonyo expressed his pride, highlighting the collaborative efforts of the entire team.

"We're excited to be recognized as the Best E-Commerce Platform in East Africa. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the trust our customers place in us," he said.

"We remain committed to simplifying online buying and selling, supporting businesses, and contributing to the region's growth."

Jiji has also been presented with Best Online Classified/Resale Marketplace App accolade.

Maureen Naliaka, Jiji's Public Relations Manager, received the award and emphasized the company's dedication to user satisfaction.

"Our mission has always been to provide a seamless, user-friendly experience, and this award is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

As one of the region's e-commerce platforms, Jiji offers an extensive range of products and services, catering to a growing base of digital consumers.

According to a recent forecast by the International Trade Administration, Africa's e-commerce market is expected to surpass half a billion users by 2025, driven by a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

This expansion is fueled by increased internet access and the growing use of mobile devices across the continent.

Jiji's double win is seen as a significant milestone in the company's ongoing mission to revolutionize the online marketplace in East Africa.