Nigerian Governor's Sister Shot By Armed Robbers Dies

10 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chuwang Dungs

The victim was shot on Thursday in a vehicle also carrying the governor's mother.

Atsi Kefas, a younger sister of Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, has died four days after she was shot by armed robbers.

Atsi, 44, died in a private hospital in Abuja while receiving treatment for her injuries from the robbery attack.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that suspected bandits on Thursday morning attacked a vehicle in which Jummai Kefas, the mother of Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, was travelling along Kente Road in Wukari Local Government Area of the state. Atsi was in the vehicle with her mother.

She was immediately taken to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Wukari, before being flown to Abuja for further treatment.

The family and the state government were yet to confirm her death as of the time of this report, but a reliable family source told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday morning that she died Monday night in Abuja.

However, several well-wishers have posted condolence messages on social media.

