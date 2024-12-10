Somalia: Banadir Hospital Director Dr. Fartun Shariff Tours Healthcare Facilities in Finland to Benchmark On Enhancing Health Care Services

The Director of Banadir Hospital, Dr. Fartun Sharif Mohamed, and the Deputy Director of Banadir Hospital, Dr. Amina Hassan Hussein, who are on a official working mission in Finland, on Monday visited healthcare centers in Finland .

The main purpose of their tour was to exchange experiences and knowledge, which could significantly contribute to further improving and enhancing the services offered by Banadir Hospital to the Somali community.

During their visit, the directors held meetings with the IOM (International Organization for Migration), the National Health Institute, hospital administrations, and universities working on healthcare issues.

The visiting Banadir Hospital delegation also met with the healthcare professionals in Finland.

The main of the visit was to improve maternal and child health services and collaborate on enhancing the skills of healthcare professionals through training programs and obtaining modern equipment to serve the Somali population.

These efforts are part of the Ministry of Health's policy to reduce the causes of maternal and child mortality in Somalia.

Finland is one of the most advanced countries in healthcare, particularly in the field of maternal and child health.