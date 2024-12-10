Liberia: LWSC, and Partners Roll-Up Sleeves to Improve Water and Sanitation in Liberia

Monrovia — As part of efforts to improve the workings of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), the institution in collaboration with partners on Monday began a two-day Strategy Plan Workshop to address the current performance and define strategic objectives for the next five years.

The workshop is supported by the USAID Water Sanitation and Hygiene Finance-2 (WASH FIN-2) Activity. The event that is taking place at the Cape Hotel in Monrovia brought together LWSC leadership, donor partners, and key stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector under the theme "Strategic Roadmap for Sustainable Water and Sanitation Services: LWSC's 2025-2029 Plan".

In his welcome remark, Mohammed Ali, the Managing Director of LWSC praised USAID and its partners especially Tetra Tech and the WASH FIN-2 program for their support.

According to the Managing Director, the importance of having a strategic planning workshop is to enhance water supply to the Liberian public and improve sanitation services.

"We are here today because LWSC has a responsibility to provide water and sewer services to the majority of the population," Ali said.

He added: "The LWSC has a responsibility to provide water and sewer services to basically 75 percent of the population and the first step of achieving that objective, that plan must capture what we are going to achieve in the next five years that is why we went on knocking at the door of USAID and thankfully they allow us the opportunity."

The MD of LWSC said: "The first step in achieving this objective is to create a well-defined plan. This is why we sought support from USAID and their partners, and we are incredibly grateful for their assistance."

Ali furthers that this strategic plan will not only address the current operational challenges but would also provide a roadmap for sustainable water and sanitation services for the next five years.

"We must ensure that this strategic plan will serve as our development bible for the next five years. Every project in the water and sanitation sector must be aligned with this plan, he said.

Ali added: Our interactions with our partners, the world bank, USAID and other partners has enabled us to understand what we need to do. That understanding gives us the knowledge that we need, the determination and commitment to ourselves."

He added: USAID project plan was outside of our development plan but we will make it our development Bible for the next five years. Whatever project we want to do in that sector will come from that plan or else we will have a little bit of a problem."

Deputy Finance Minister for Budget, Tanneh G. Brunson, giving her remark she was excited about the workshop and the initiative that the institution has taken in preparing for the strategic plan.

"As most of you are aware, we recently completed the national development plan for the country, and it is only fitting that the Water and Sewer Corporation does the same. Water and Sewer has had its share of challenges over the years, but the outlook provided by the Managing Director is breathtaking. Water and Sewer should not only serve Monrovia but the entire country, which requires intense effort and collaboration."

According to Brunson, the strategic plan was not only a crucial step in addressing the operational challenges of LWSC but also vital for ensuring the successful implementation of the government's five years development goals.

"I just hope that all of you here today will give your full attention to this process, not just for the preparation, but also for the execution of the plan. This is an opportunity for us all to contribute towards improving the lives of Liberians," Madam Brunson said.

Dr. Khalipha Bility is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the LWSC. He said

"Today is a great day because, without a plan, it's often impossible to know where you're going, how you're going to get there, how long it's going to take, and how much it will cost," Dr. Bility stated.

He added: "This is a very important exercise that will help guide us into 2025 and beyond. We've made a commitment to ensure that this plan is ready by the end of the year, and we're on track to achieve that goal. This blueprint will help us confront the challenges ahead and will empower us to provide clean, sufficient, and adequate water for all Liberians."

Christian Smith, Activity Manager of WASH FIN-2, spoke on behalf of USAID Health Office Director Sandra Bird, reaffirming USAID's commitment to supporting Liberia's water and sanitation efforts. He highlighted the essential role of water in improving public health, economic growth, and human dignity.

"Water is life, water sustains us, strengthens our communities, and serves as the foundation for health and economic development. Yet, too many Liberians still lack access to safe water and sanitation. USAID is proud to stand with the people of Liberia to address this challenge."

Smith further emphasized the importance of the WASH FIN-2 project in improving the financial and technical capacity of LWSC.

"This project will focus on enhancing LWSC's financial sustainability and governance, which are crucial for ensuring the long-term viability of water and sanitation services," he noted.

Smith added: "We are committed to working with LWSC to ensure that it can continue to deliver clean water to those in need."

He further explained that the WASH FIN-2 program would not only provide financial support but also promote greater accountability and transparency within the corporation.

"By bringing in the private sector and improving governance, we are confident that LWSC will become financially viable and capable of meeting the needs of all Liberians," Smith added.