South Africa: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - The Volatile Story of Pakistani Cricket

The side veers wildly between stellar and abysmal performances, so there's no telling what South African fans will see in the coming weeks.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min The Pakistan cricket team arrives this week for a South African tour that includes three T20 Internationals, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Tests.

The question for the Proteas and fans alike will be: which Pakistan will show up? Throughout their 72-year cricketing history, the Pakistanis have been the most bipolar of sporting sides, swinging between the imperious and the awful.

This is their recent track record: swept 2-0 in a home Test series in October by Bangladesh (who were then trounced in their own backyard by the Proteas).

They then conceded a single innings of 823 runs while losing the first Test at home against England, before dropping their three best-known players and demolishing the Bazball visitors in the next two Tests on the back of a 38-year-old left-arm spinner called Noman Ali.

Then they went to Australia and won an ODI series there for the first time in 22 years before getting belted 3-0 in the T20I series.

Currently, they are spending a fortnight in Bulawayo, where they have experienced mixed fortunes in white-ball games against Zimbabwe.

In this period, they have demoted their Test coach,...