South Africa: Blitzboks Break Cape Town Curse With First Svns Title At Home in Nine Years

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min The Blitzboks overcame Olympic gold medallists France 26-14 on Sunday night to clinch their first Cape Town Sevens title since 2015.

It was a physically brutal match, with South Africa getting the better of most of the collisions. The Blitzboks also took their opportunities well when presented, scoring four well-worked tries.

France were also made to work very hard for their two tries, which came at the start and end of the first half.

After nine years of close calls and heartbreak it was a ruthless SA Sevens performance that saw them dominate the final and keep France scoreless in the second half.

"They say it's a curse when we play in Cape Town, but we put it to an end," said Blitzboks co-captain Zain Davids after the final.

"The guys really wanted this and we worked hard. It was a squad effort.

"In the first game, we set the foundation and we kept on building and building. Each one of us deserves a round of applause for all the hard work -- the coach, management, everybody."

It was a clinical showing in front of a boisterous, although...