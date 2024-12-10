Nigeria: Navy Pledges Support for Calabar Table Tennis Tourney

Nigerian Navy has pledged to make the second edition of the Calabar Table Tennis Challenge a huge success this weekend.

The tournament holds at UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar where budding Table tennis stars and veterans are billed to demonstrate their skills.

The Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral SA Akinwande who made the pledge, has also assured of Navy's readiness to collaborate with the Cross River State Tanle Tennis Associstion, organizers of the Challenge, to enable them produce more international champions.

Akinwande spoke in his office when the Association, led by its Vice Chairman, Bishop Usen Umoh, visited him over the weekend to brief and invite him to the tournament.

He said the Navy is committed to encouraging sports development not only in the State but in Nigeria as a whole.

He commended the Association for producing Offiong Edem, the six-time Table Tennis Oympian, and others that have made the state and country proud.

Commending Akinwande for his support to the game, Bishop Umoh disclosed that the Navy has bolstered the development of table tennis in the State.

He mentioned that the Navy provided the table tennis hall for training since the early eighties.

"We're elated by the Nigerian Navy's demonstration and shared commitment to promoting sports development in the state.

"Your dedication not only inspires our young athletes but also strengthens the bond between the Nigerian Navy and the sporting community.

"As an Association, we remain committed to collaborating with the Nigerian Navy in promoting table tennis as a sport through joint initiatives and shared efforts.