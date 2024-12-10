Nigeria: Gov Bago Gives 100 Medical Students Scholarship

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umar Bago has offered scholarships to 100 students from Agwara local government area to study Medical related courses within and outside Nigeria.

Bago made the offer while visiting Agwara in continuation of his Statewide projects monitoring tour.

He said the scholarship award in the medical field aims to produce adequate and qualified health workers who would attend to the health needs of the people of Agwara.

The governor also revealed that in the future, the Level 2 Primary Healthcare in Agwara would be gradually upgraded to a general hospital for improved and effective healthcare services.

He used the platform to encourage parents to take advantage of the state's free education and register their children, as education is a key to opening many doors.

The governor also promised to build a market in Agwara to boost trade, considering the vast agricultural potential of the area.

The governor used the opportunity to inspect the proposed site for the All Progressives Congress (APC) local government Secretariat in Agwara. He promised to support the project and ensure the road to the Secretariat is tarred.

He urged the party officials in the Agwara local Council to plant trees around the Secretariat by his state Green Initiative.

The Governor also visited the palace of Sarkin Agwara, Alh. Hassan Zakari Mohammed, for royal blessings, thanked him for the warm reception.