Sudan: '28 Killed in Shelling of Khartoum Fuel Station'

9 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A Sudanese network of volunteer rescuers said that 28 civilians were killed Sunday when a fuel station in an area of Khartoum under paramilitary control came under shelling.

The Sudanese army, which has been fighting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, has been advancing towards the capital in recent weeks, in a bid to regain control of Khartoum.

On Sunday, a fuel station in RSF-held southern Khartoum was hit by shelling, said the South Belt Emergency Response Room.

The youth-led volunteer group said "28 people were confirmed dead" and "the number of injured reached 37, including 29 burns cases" and some shrapnel injuries.

Early in the war, which has pitted army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the forces of his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the paramilitaries had largely pushed the army out of Khartoum.

