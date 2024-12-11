Congo-Kinshasa: Innovating in Kinshasa - One Man's Work to Make Aviation Safer

Inventor Tommy Panzu Mbumba shares his journey in aeronautics with his latest invention the 'Safemaker'.

WIPO's Technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISCs) program empowers innovators in developing countries by providing access to high-quality technology information and services.

These resources help innovators to exploit their potential and manage their intellectual property rights.

TISCs are hosted in institutions such as patent offices, universities, research centers, and science and technology parks.

Launched in April 2009, the TISC program aids countries in planning and managing national projects to establish and grow these support centers.

The TISC Division shares experiences and best practices amongst TISCs, facilitating access to databases, training trainers and local users, providing information and materials, and supporting awareness-raising initiatives.

Currently, almost 1,500 TISCs operate in 93 countries, and WIPO is continually working to expand their services and technology transfer to better support local innovators. The TISC Division is part of WIPO's IP and Innovation Ecosystem Sector.

Kinshasa, the energetic megacity and capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), buzzes with human energy and ingenuity. Renowned for its animated markets, lively music scene, and rich cultural heritage, Kinshasa is a Central Africa hub where creativity and innovation thrive in the face of many challenges.

Inventor Tommy Panzu Mbumba is just one of the Kinshasa strivers working each day to improve their lives and those around them.

"While the DRC is a structurally underdeveloped country in appearance, it is not in brains and even less in passion," says Mbumba.

From his home workshop in the district of Lemba off the road to Kinshasa's airport, Mbumba is seeking to make airplane crashes less likely.

His invention, the Safemaker, is a system designed to correct pilot error and enhance aviation safety, he says.

But taking an idea to market is no easy feat. Tommy is now working to achieve his ambition with the support of WIPO's Technology and Innovation Support Center (TISC). With the guidance and resources provided by the TISC in the DRC, Tommy is navigating the complex process of preparing an international patent application for the Safemaker. This will enable him to seek protection for his intellectual property and bring his invention to the global market.

Tommy's story is one of many that highlight the role of intellectual property in empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovation. Through programs such as the TISCs, WIPO continues to support inventors worldwide, helping them transform their ideas into impactful solutions that benefit society at large.

This story is part of a series of 'IP for Impact Stories' produced by WIPO and first appeared on their website: https://www.wipo.int/pressroom/en/stories/