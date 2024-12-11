Zimbabwe: U.S. Ambassador Commends Zimbabwe's Strides in Combating HIV

UNITED States (U.S) ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont has commended Zimbabwe's efforts to end HIV/AIDS saying it has yielded impressive results.

Over the past five years, the United States has contributed more than $1 billion to support Zimbabwe's efforts in combating HIV/AIDS.

Speaking during a visit to Marondera Provincial Hospital, on Tuesday, Tremont said the U.S. takes great pride in supporting Zimbabwe's efforts by providing AntiRetroviral treatments, funding healthcare personnel, and helping to establish clinics and hospitals throughout the country.

"We have made huge progress since 2006, the number of deaths from HIV is falling by 80%, now this is something we should all be very proud of.

"The U.S is extremely happy and gratified to support Zimbabwe in this fight through the provision of AntiRetroviral treatments and the provision of many health workers and a lot of health clinics and hospitals around Zimbabwe.

"It is going to take all of us to pitch in to make sure that we prevent the spread of this disease and end it as a public health threat by 2030," Tremont said.

Meanwhile, experts warn that cuts in funding could jeopardize the country's goal of eradicating the epidemic by 2030.

Aids and TB Programs National Quality Improvement coordinator from the health ministry also urged all stakeholders to keep supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"Government together with PEPFAR and all other stakeholders should continue putting resources towards the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"Before PEPFAR came in, many people were dying at an alarming stage but through this initiative, this is now different," Mpofu said.

Marondera Provincial Hospital is supported by the U.S. President Emergency Plan For Aids Relief (PEPFAR) through the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).