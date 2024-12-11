Africa: Improving Access to Healthcare for People in Benin

Located in the northwest of Benin, bordering Burkina Faso and Togo, the Atacora department is facing multiple challenges linked to the deterioration of security and health services. Benin is the West African coastal country most affected by jihadist incidents1, which leads to frequent displacement in an area that already has a high prevalence of malaria and food insecurity.

Since August 2023, in the health zone known as TMC (Tanguiéta-Matéri-Cobly), and at the Dassari health centre in particular, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been helping authorities improve people's health. MSF has improved the treatment of cases of malaria in children under five years old, which is the leading cause of death in this age group. As well, MSF teams are treating more pregnant women, for whom malaria can cause serious complications. Since MSF opened the project in Dassari health centre, nearly 10,000 children under the age of five have been treated, including 7 per cent with severe cases. Around 800 pregnant women have also been treated.

"I had to leave Burkina Faso with three of my children to flee the violence there," says a mother who has become a refugee in Benin. "As soon as we arrived in Benin, one of my children fell seriously ill. He was suffering from malaria. I didn't have the means to treat him. I went to the Dassari health centre and my child was treated free of charge by MSF. I'm very happy and relieved."

Strengthening the capacity of healthcare staff and medical facilities, particularly in emergency situations

MSF is committed to improving the quality of care that people receive in the TMC health zone. The teams have organised training courses and supplied medical equipment and essential medicines. Several key services of the Dassari health centre have been rehabilitated to provide a safer environment for patients and medical staff.

"Since MSF arrived, our ability to provide quality care has improved considerably," says Roger Nambima, chief medical officer at the Dassari health centre. "Patients are more confident, and our team is motivated. Thanks to the improved quality of care and the addition of qualified medical staff, the attendance rate at the health centre has risen from 67 per cent in 2023 to 81 per cent in 2024."

If the community and healthcare staff are faced with situations requiring an emergency response, MSF project teams are ready to intervene alongside the Ministry of Health. These situations include displacements, episodes of violence against civilians, epidemics, or natural disasters.

Training courses have been provided to strengthen the health centre's capacity in the event of an influx of injured people. Emergency medical equipment has been pre-positioned in several health facilities, hospitals, and health centres. An MSF team is on hand for emergency situations requiring rapid intervention to provide basic necessities or medical consultations.

In Gouandé, in November 2024, people were displaced by an intercommunal clash and MSF provided medical support to displaced people and host communities. The team also distributed essential items to several hundred people.

MSF is extending its activities to other localities in Atacora to strengthen health services for vulnerable communities

MSF's commitment to strengthening health services will be extended to other localities in Atacora, and teams will look to provide crucial support to thousands of people living in difficult circumstances. In addition to the Dassari health centre, MSF will be supporting the Matéri and Cobly communal health centres, as well as the isolated dispensary in Pétinga, to improve the quality of treatment for malaria in children under five and pregnant women. MSF will also be involved in the fight against malnutrition, which has been identified as a priority health issue in the area.

"By extending our presence to other health structures, MSF will be contributing to wider health coverage, enabling faster and fairer access to healthcare for the most vulnerable people," says Songoufolo TUO, MSF's project coordinator in Atacora.

