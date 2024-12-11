South Africa: BMA Officials Disrupt Another Human and Child Smuggling Operation

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has successfully disrupted another human and child smuggling operation, demonstrating its capability to combat organised crime at ports of entry and border law enforcement areas.

On Monday afternoon, a South African taxi driver was apprehended at the Beitbridge border while attempting to smuggle 25 undocumented foreign nationals into the country.

Among them were 20 children between the ages of five and 14. The children were being unlawfully transported under dangerous and inhumane conditions.

The vehicle used in the operation was immediately impounded. The driver has been charged and is in police custody. A conveyance fine of R375 000 has been issued, in accordance with the Immigration Act.

Following standard protocols, the children were handed over to the Zimbabwean child welfare authorities to ensure their safety and care while investigations continue.

Acting Commissioner of the BMA, Jane Thupana, commended the swift action by the officers involved.

"This operation highlights the BMA's resolve to disrupt criminal networks that exploit vulnerable individuals, particularly children.

"The trafficking and smuggling of people undermine human dignity and border security, and the BMA remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard South Africa's ports of entry, and protect those at risk," she said.

The BMA continues to work closely with other law enforcement authorities to combat illegal activities.

The public is urged to report any suspicious activities related to human trafficking and smuggling to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice and victims are protected.

The BMA's toll-free hotline number is 0801 229019.