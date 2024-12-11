South Africa: President Ramaphosa Stresses Job Creation, Inclusive Growth in Mpumalanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa has underscored the importance of inclusive economic growth and job creation as the central focus of government and its social partners.

The President was speaking at the meeting between the National Executive and the Mpumalanga Provincial Executive Council at the Nkangala District Council Chambers, Mpumalanga.

President Ramaphosa reiterated that cooperative governance is a constitutional mandate, urging all spheres of government to collaborate more effectively to address common challenges.

Highlighting Mpumalanga's potential, President Ramaphosa noted the province's dual role as South Africa's energy powerhouse, fuelled by its abundant coal reserves, and a hub for agriculture and tourism.

However, he also acknowledged the significant challenges the province faces, including an unemployment rate above the national average and widespread poverty.

"For Mpumalanga, inclusive economic growth and job creation must therefore be at the forefront of the efforts of government and all social partners. Like other provinces, Mpumalanga needs to grow faster, and the benefits of growth need to reach more of its people.

"Fortunately, this province has many advantages that it can use to drive growth and development. Mpumalanga is literally South Africa's powerhouse," the President said.

This is the National Executive's third engagement with a provincial executive council. The Executive has previously met with the provincial leadership of Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

Over the next year, the National Executive is planning to meet with the leadership of all other provinces.

The President pointed to the province's critical role in the country's just transition to a low-carbon economy, stressing the need to balance environmental objectives with protecting livelihoods.

"Mpumalanga is literally South Africa's powerhouse. Most of the country's electricity comes from here, fuelled by the abundant coal reserves in this province.

"Mpumalanga will therefore continue to be vital to the social and economic development of the country for many years to come. For this reason, the province will also be at the centre of the just transition to a low-carbon economy," the President said.

He called for investment in new technologies, industries, and skills to drive growth and create opportunities for communities.

President Ramaphosa lauded Mpumalanga's commitment to infrastructure development, which he described as essential for economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

"This is a fertile province, which has the ability to sustain a wide variety of agricultural activities. Mpumalanga is a province of natural splendour. It has long been a destination for visitors from across South Africa and across the world. We are encouraged by the determination of the province to invest in infrastructure," the President said.

He encouraged provincial leaders to strengthen partnerships with national entities such as Infrastructure South Africa and the Infrastructure Fund.

The meeting, attended by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa, Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu, and several Ministers and Deputy Ministers, aimed to align national and provincial priorities.

As engagements with other provinces continue, President Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of leveraging regional strengths to complement national development goals.

"Different provinces have different resources and capabilities. As a country, we must ensure that these are developed and work to complement each other," the President said.

The gathering is part of the President's ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between national and provincial governments to address pressing socio-economic challenges and promote sustainable development.