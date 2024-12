Algeria: Journalist Released After Presidential Pardon: Ihsane El Kadi

press release

On 1 November, the Algerian authorities released journalist Ihsane El Kadi from El Harrach prison following a presidential pardon to over 4,000 prisoners.

Ihsane El Kadi is well-known for being a critical voice against the Algerian authorities throughout his decades-long career as a prominent journalist, media editor-in-chief and founding director of the independent media company Interface Media.

Ihsane El Kadi had been arbitrarily detained since 24 December 2022 and was serving an unjust five-year prison sentence for exercising his right to freedom of the press. Interface Media remains arbitrarily dissolved.

View Report in English

Download PDF