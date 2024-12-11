Uganda: Comedian Reign Wants to Reclaim Lubaga South for the Arts

Renowned comedian, musician and teacher Obed Lubega Karim, popularly known as Reign of the duo Maulana and Reign, has announced his candidacy for the Lubaga South parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2026 elections.

Balancing an arts career with his passion for teaching, Reign is known for his vibrant personality and captivating performances both in comedy and music. Yet, the Head Girl hitmaker does not joke when it comes to religion, his mother and teachers.

As he embarks on this political journey, his fans are eager to see how his unique blend of talents will influence his approach to leadership and community engagement.

BACKGROUND AND EXPERIENCE

Born on December 1, 1992, in Masaka, earlier this year Reign upgraded his career in education with a diploma from St. Lawrence University. Reign says he was selling chapattis in Mengo market which gave him a lot of experience of low-income earners' needs.

He is a National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter and hopes his party endorses him to run on their card, although the current Lubaga South MP, Aloysius Mukasa is also on the NUP ticket.

"I am only coming as a NUP candidate because I'm one person who doesn't change my beliefs, even if Principal says 'Reign, you don't qualify for this position', I will support the person my party believes in because I can't betray my party," Reign told The Observer.

In Reign's opinion, government is trying to silence artistes who speak the truth on how unfairly Ugandans are being treated by sanctioning their events to cut off communication.

"We use our talents and voices to create awareness; when the government realizes that we have become the voice of those who are suffering, they try to find ways of silencing us."

Like fellow comedian Hussein Muyonjo aka Swengere, who is gunning for Jinja North constituency come 2026, Reign believes parliament will be better with him in the chamber.

MUSIC AND COMEDY

The singer/comedian assured his fans he will continue to release music, and there is a new song dropping soon.

"I have a new collaboration coming out before December and I also have a show titled Ffena Tubifiirwe on December 3 at Theatre La Bonita. This show is going to have actors from different sectors, many of them politicians, TV presenters, comedians and musicians."

Reign notes that he decided to collaborate with people from different sectors in order to bring audiences back to theatre, saying it has not been the same for a while.

CHALLENGES

Reign has often been arrested, the most recent arrest being due to allegations of computer misuse which he says is government's way of trying to silence him.

"Going to jail is a challenge to any person but I always expect such challenges, although the worst part of it is my family getting hurt when it happens; but again, there's nothing much I can do about it because we have to stand on the truth and I can't keep quiet," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The artiste is aware of the roadblock that comes with his chosen profession.

"I find it difficult for people to take me serious; even when I try to date a woman, they always think I am joking. Things first happen and they realize that I was serious all along," he said.

Reign does not look up to anyone, because he is yet to meet anyone who has managed to do all he has done.

"I am my own role model, because no one has done the things I have done in this industry. I am a successful dramatist, teacher, musical hitmaker and now joining politics."

"I ask myself every now and then, 'dear role model, what's next?"'