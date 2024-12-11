Zimbabwe: New Equipment for Zvishavane District Hospital

The Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, has commissioned a new X-ray machine at Zvishavane District Hospital, providing much-needed relief to the local community that has relied on expensive private services for such medical needs.

This machine was procured through a partnership between the Second Republic and the Global Fund.

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister Ncube reiterated the Government's commitment to modernising health service delivery in line with the Vision 2030 goal of achieving an upper middle-income economy.

"Since its inception on 24 November 2017, the people-centric, responsive, and results-oriented Second Republic has rigorously pursued the provision of accessible and affordable quality health services, targeting previously marginalised communities with the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind."

Minister Ncube highlighted that Zvishavane District Hospital had been without an X-ray machine for over seven years, forcing the community to travel long distances to Bulawayo or rely on costly private providers.

"X-rays in health institutions enhance diagnosis and enable doctors to provide timely and effective treatment," he said.

He further detailed several health infrastructure projects benefiting the Midlands Province, including, the provision of two X-ray machines (one for Mvuma District Hospital and one for Zvishavane District Hospital), and the delivery of 23 service vehicles to district hospitals and 30 motorbikes.

Other projects include the refurbishment of Torwood Hospital, establishment of Gokwe North Nursing School and the provision of two health staff buses for Gweru and Kwekwe District Hospitals.

Minister Ncube urged local authorities and development partners in the Midlands to collaborate with the Second Republic to meet the health needs of the population, aligning with the country's goal of achieving health for all by 2025, in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal 3 and the National Development Strategy (1) pillar on good health and wellbeing.

He concluded by urging vigilance against the challenges of drug and substance abuse, road traffic accidents, and natural disasters, particularly in areas like Shurugwi, Mberengwa, and Zvishavane.