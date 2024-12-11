Zimbabwe: Govt Commits to Enact Legislation Supporting Alternatives to Detention

Zimbabwe has announced its commitment to enact legislation and formulate policies supporting alternatives to detention for non-citizens who are sensitive to national security.

This was revealed by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe at the alternative to detention workshop held in Harare yesterday.

The workshop offered a platform for sharing best practices and developing innovative strategies to tackle issues such as reliance on detention, the promotion of human rights, and the improvement of migration management.

Speaking at the workshop, Minister Kazembe said Zimbabwe is committed to promulgating legislation and formulating policies that support alternatives to detention.

"It is for this reason that the Ministry's policy objectives include ensuring the effective protection of migrant rights through the effective application of regional and international best practices, to ensure the protection of migrant rights and building the capacity of front-line officials on the rights of migrants," he said.

"This workshop provides us an opportunity to learn from experiences of other United Nations member states and determine what practices can be adapted to the Zimbabwean scenario."

Minister Kazemba added that security stakeholders must ensure that alternatives to detention do not jeopardise national security.

"It is necessary that key stakeholders such as the Department of Immigration, Zimbabwe Republic Police, the National Prosecution Authority and all security stakeholders ensure that the development of alternatives to detention does not compromise national security, and public order and that migrants are guided to observe domestic legislation," said Minister Kazembe.

International Organisation for Migration Director General Ms Amy Pope commended efforts by the Zimbabwean Government in dealing with issues of migration.

"I would like to commend the Zimbabwean Government for its proactive efforts in addressing migration issues. The country has shown its commitment to developing comprehensive policies that manage migration flows while also protecting the rights of migrants," she said.

"By implementing strategies that promote social inclusion and economic opportunities for migrants, the Government is setting a positive example in the region."

Ms Pope highlighted the importance of collaboration between governments, international organisations and local communities in creating sustainable solutions to migration challenges.

Ms Pope added, "This recognition of migration as a multifaceted issue underscores the Government's dedication to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all individuals, regardless of their immigration status."

Participants from Malawi, South Africa and Zambia among other countries attended the workshop.

Through collaborative efforts, authorities are working to ensure that migration policies are not only effective in managing flows but also respectful of the rights of migrants.