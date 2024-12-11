Nigeria: Govt Begins Payment of Delayed November Salaries

11 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

The federal government has commenced the payment of the delayed November 2024 salaries for civil servants, Daily Trust has learnt.

The delay followed a disruption attributed to the ongoing migration from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System.

The delay affected ministries, departments, and agencies, which led to the temporarily lost access to their funds for various programs and projects.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics voiced concerns in a letter to its members, highlighting the financial strain caused by the delayed payments.

The National President of SSANIP, Philip Ogunsipe, emphasised that timely salary payments were critical for workers' survival, especially in the current economic climate.

Confirming the payment, a teacher in a government school said she received hers yesterday.

A civil servant in a parastatal under the Ministry of information said: "I came to the point where I could no longer go to work and my kids almost missed out on exams because of this delay.

"You can barely survive on the current salary."

