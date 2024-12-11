Zimbabwe: Govt Warns of Riverine Flooding During First Quarter of 2025, Develops Multi-Hazard Contingency Plan

THE nation has been warned to brace for potential riverine flooding in flood-prone areas during the first quarter of 2025, as heavy rainfall is expected in January, February, and March.

Speaking during a post-cabinet briefing Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the government has put plans in place to address and respond effectively to a range of potential hazards.

"The nation is advised that riverine flooding may be prevalent in most flood-prone areas during the January, February and March 2025 period due to anticipated high rainfall.

"Cabinet received the report on the Multi-Hazard Contingency Plan for the 2024/2025 rainfall season, which was presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Prof. Amon Murwira as the acting chairman for the Cabinet Committee on Environment, Disaster Prevention and Management.

"Cabinet advises that the Multi-Hazard Contingency Plan has been developed to prepare and adequately respond to a multiplicity of hazards that include tropical cyclones, riverine flooding, flash floods, landslides, heat waves, severe thunderstorms, hailstorms, fires, and human and animal epidemics, water-borne diseases, crop pests, strong winds, mid-season dry spells, mine accidents as well as road traffic accidents.

"It targets any disaster that evolves beyond the coping capacity of local communities as well as transboundary diseases," Muswere said.

Earlier this year flash floods affected hundreds of families in one of Harare's high-density suburbs Budiriro and Kuwadzana where homes, furniture, infrastructure and a minor were swept away.