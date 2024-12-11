South Africa: Meyiwa Trial Faces Delays After Lawyer's Death - South African News Briefs - December 11, 2024

Meyiwa Trial Faces Delays After Lawyer's Death

Legal expert Nthabiseng Dubazana has said that the passing of a defense lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was a significant setback for the case, reports SABC News. Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, who represented one of the accused, Muzi Sibiya, was confirmed deceased by his family. Mngomezulu fell ill last month, which had prevented him from attending court proceedings. Five men are currently on trial for Meyiwa's murder at the High Court in Pretoria.

Limpopo Liquor Traders Reject Festive Season Curfew

Liquor traders in Limpopo have strongly opposed the proposed reintroduction of a curfew on the sale and distribution of alcohol during the festive season, reports SABC News. Under the Limpopo Liquor Act, outlets must close by 10 p.m. during this period. Authorities argue that the curfew is necessary to reduce crime and road fatalities. However, Sello Mokwana, deputy chairperson of the Sekhukhune Liquor Traders' Association, expressed disapproval, saying, "We completely reject this proposal as it would negatively affect liquor businesses, especially during the industry's busiest season. Furthermore, there is no scientific evidence supporting this measure. If the government is serious about enforcing a curfew, it should also begin with manufacturers."

Ethekwini Spaza Shop Owners Face Registration Deadline

The Ethekwini municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is intensifying efforts to ensure compliance in the spaza shop industry, which contributes approximately R55 billion to the Metro's GDP, reports SABC News. The sector provides jobs for over 260,000 people. With the registration deadline for spaza shop owners approaching, the municipality organized a registration drive in Umlazi, south of Durban. To date, over 2,500 of the more than 4,500 spaza shops listed in the municipality's database have been registered. However, challenges remain. Senzeni Mkhize, the owner of the Senzeni tuck shop in Umlazi, expressed concern about the future of his business after being ordered to demolish his illegally constructed building. "The government's licensing requirement has put me in a difficult position because my shop is built with bricks and concrete. If given more time, I could move my stock into a container," he said.

