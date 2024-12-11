Ethiopia: International Conference Convening On Ethiopia's Draft Transitional Justice Laws

10 December 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — An international conference on Ethiopia's draft Transitional Justice Laws is underway in Addis Ababa today with the object of reviewing the draft laws and ensuring they are aligned with international standards.

The Government of Ethiopia initiated a landmark national process to develop a comprehensive transitional justice policy framework anchored on the pillars of justice, accountability, reconciliation and redress.

In Ethiopia, various attempts have been undertaken to tackle human rights violations, internal strife, unsubstantiated narratives, and disobedience that have transpired and persisted across various periods in the nation's history.

A two-day conference organized by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in collaboration with Ethiopia's Ministry of Justice, is aimed at providing a platform for reviewing and debating on transitional justice draft laws and ensuring they are aligned with international standards.

The conference is also anticipated to assess the relevance of the Ethiopian transitional justice policy framework and its sustainability for long term justice and reconciliation efforts in Ethiopia.

It also seeks to foster rigorous and focused legislative debate among experts in the field of transitional justice and accountability.

The conference has drawn local stakeholders and international leading transitional justice experts, scholars and policy makers, among others.

