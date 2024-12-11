Ethiopia: Suspended Civil Society Organizations Decry Bank Account Freezes, Warn of Closure Risks

Civil society groups suspended by the Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Authority (ACSO) have raised concerns about their operational viability, citing frozen bank accounts that have left them unable to pay employees' salaries.

The affected organizations, including the Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD) and Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), stated that the suspension has jeopardized their operations and long-term survival.

Moges Demssie (PhD), Director of CARD, told VOA that the suspension has created significant hurdles. "They [ACSO] said they would investigate the allegations, send a monitoring team, and address issues like employee salaries and administrative expenses within days," Moges said. However, he noted that despite the monitoring team's visit, no further action has been taken. "We've submitted repeated inquiries, including formal letters, but are still waiting for a response," he added.

Ameha Mekonnen, Executive Director of LHR, described the bank account freeze as "illegal," emphasizing that the suspension has left the organization unable to pay salaries to its 18 employees. He argued that, under the law, investigations into civil society organizations should not disrupt their daily operations or threaten their existence. "But that is exactly what is happening," he said.

The suspended organizations warned that prolonged inaction could lead to their closure. Moges added, "If no resolution is found soon, we will pursue legal avenues to lift the suspension."

The Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) suspended the Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), the Association for Human Rights in Ethiopia (AHRE), and Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), accusing them of lacking "political neutrality" and engaging in activities against the "national interest."

During a press briefing on November 28, 2024, Fasikaw Mola, Deputy Director of the Civil Society Organizations Authority, stated that the Authority would "pass a final decision in a short time" regarding the suspended organizations. Fasikaw emphasized that it is not appropriate to conclude that "the civil society space has narrowed" due to "certain incidents" involving civil society organizations.

Several international human rights organizations have criticized the suspension, calling it a serious blow to civic space in Ethiopia. Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Ethiopian authorities to "immediately reverse" the decision, with Deputy Africa Director Laetitia Bader stating, "Ethiopian authorities are squeezing shut whatever space remains for independent rights groups to operate in the country."

Amnesty International condemned the suspension as part of a "growing crackdown on civic space," while the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) described it as a "major setback" for civil society, attributing the decision to political motives.

A report by Africa Intelligence highlighted that the three suspended organizations, including the Association for Human Rights in Ethiopia (AHRE), receive substantial funding from the French International Development Agency (AFD), amounting to approximately €1.15 million. The report also noted that AFD had previously supported Ethiopia's Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) with a grant worth 54 million birr (€1 million at the time) in 2022.

The suspension was imposed shortly before France's then-Foreign Minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on November 29, 2024. Following the move, French Ambassador Alexis Lamek organized a meeting with civil society representatives in Addis Abeba to discuss increasing restrictions on civic space. Representatives expressed concerns over growing intimidation, arrests of journalists and activists, and Ethiopia's overall retreat from democratic reforms.