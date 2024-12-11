Algeria: President Tebboune Extends Condolences On Death of Artist Abdelkader El Khaldi

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday offered his sincere condolences to the family of the Bedouin song icon, Abdelkader El Khaldi, who passed away today at the age of 67.

"Following the death of the illustrious artist Abdelkader El Khaldi, one of the icons of the Bedouin song, with a rich and authentic artistic career, the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, extends his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the artistic community, in this affliction, praying Almighty God to grant the deceased His holly mercy and give patience and comfort to his family. 'To God we belong and to Him we shall return,'" the president writes in his message.