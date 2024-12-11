Ethiopia: Canada Reaffirms Readiness to Support Ethiopia in Experience-Sharing On Reconciliation

Addis Ababa — Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Canada, Tewodros Girma presented his Letter of Credence to the Right Honourable Mary May Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Tewodros emphasized his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, prioritizing investment and trade in sectors such as mining, energy, agriculture, and information technology.

He also expressed Ethiopia's interest in learning from Canada's expertise in federal governance and truth and reconciliation, highlighting Ethiopia's preparations for a national dialogue.

Governor General Mary May Simon reaffirmed Canada's readiness to support experience-sharing on truth and reconciliation.