Ethiopia: Some 360,000 Youth Participating in Five Million Ethiopian Coders Initiative, Says Mint

Addis Ababa — Some 360,000 youths are taking part in the "Five Million Ethiopian Coders" training program across the country, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MInT) disclosed.

This initiative is aimed at equipping the youth with coding skills and fostering digital literacy, with the broader goal of training five million young Ethiopians in coding to boost the country's technology sector and create more opportunities for employment and innovation.

The project envisages training five million youth on web programming, developing android, data science, AI and to enable them acquire skills on basic digital technologies over the coming three years.

Launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as a collaborative program between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the "Five Million Coders" program is highly anticipated to accelerate the country's digital transformation.

Most importantly, the project aims to enhance the technological knowledge of young Ethiopians, making them competitive and capable on the global stage, with the slogan: "Let a generation learn, let a generation train, compete with the world."

Approached by ENA, State Minister of Innovation and Technology, Yeshurun Alemayehu said the Five Million Ethiopian Coders program is being closely monitored and evaluated every week, with quotas set for regional and city administrations.

He explained that the implementation structure extends from federal levels down to districts, ensuring proper oversight of the training efforts.

"Since the launch of the program, 360,000 trainees have registered, and over 78,800 have received certifications," he underscored.

According to him, the project is progressing well under close supervision to accelerate a digitally skilled society, vital for advancing the goal of a "Digital Ethiopia."

These internationally recognized training programs, such as Android programming, are opening up job opportunities both locally and internationally for graduates.

Young people trained in Android programming will have access to various job opportunities in this field.