Ethiopia: President Taye Visits Facilities of Newly Inaugurated Quality Village

10 December 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atsek-Selassie visited today a newly inaugurated state-of-the-art "Quality Village", constructed in Addis Ababa at a cost exceeding 5.3 billion Birr.

The "Quality Village" is a landmark national quality infrastructure project initiated several years ago during Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's tenure as Minister of Science and Technology.

The institutions housed within Quality Village include the Ethiopian Standards Institute, Ethiopian Conformity Assessment Enterprise, Ethiopian Metrology Institute, Ethiopian Accreditation Service, and Ethiopian Technology Authority.

During his tour, the President Taye witnessed facilities equipped with advanced laboratory tools designed to uphold the quality of products and services in health, construction, agriculture, food and beverage, as well as industrial inputs.

Officials from the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration, alongside leaders of the Quality Infrastructure Institutions, briefed the President on the importance of Quality Village that would enhance the quality assurance services by strengthening the country's overall quality framework.

State Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Endalew Mekonnen, highlighted the construction of the Quality Village.

Moreover, State Minister for Trade and Regional Cooperation, Abdulhakim Mulu (PhD), emphasized the village's potential to significantly contribute to the country's economic growth by ensuring the quality of import and export products.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and enhanced capabilities, Quality Village positions Ethiopia to align more effectively with international standards, reducing technical barriers and enabling greater participation in global trade.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.