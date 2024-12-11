Ethiopia: President Taye Visits Facilities of Newly Inaugurated Quality Village

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atsek-Selassie visited today a newly inaugurated state-of-the-art "Quality Village", constructed in Addis Ababa at a cost exceeding 5.3 billion Birr.

The "Quality Village" is a landmark national quality infrastructure project initiated several years ago during Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's tenure as Minister of Science and Technology.

The institutions housed within Quality Village include the Ethiopian Standards Institute, Ethiopian Conformity Assessment Enterprise, Ethiopian Metrology Institute, Ethiopian Accreditation Service, and Ethiopian Technology Authority.

During his tour, the President Taye witnessed facilities equipped with advanced laboratory tools designed to uphold the quality of products and services in health, construction, agriculture, food and beverage, as well as industrial inputs.

Officials from the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration, alongside leaders of the Quality Infrastructure Institutions, briefed the President on the importance of Quality Village that would enhance the quality assurance services by strengthening the country's overall quality framework.

State Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Endalew Mekonnen, highlighted the construction of the Quality Village.

Moreover, State Minister for Trade and Regional Cooperation, Abdulhakim Mulu (PhD), emphasized the village's potential to significantly contribute to the country's economic growth by ensuring the quality of import and export products.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and enhanced capabilities, Quality Village positions Ethiopia to align more effectively with international standards, reducing technical barriers and enabling greater participation in global trade.