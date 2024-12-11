Mozambique: Mondlane Decrees More Misery

Maputo — Mozambique's fugitive presidential candidate, Venancio Mondlane has decreed yet another quasi-general strike, in his drive to have himself declared the winner of the 9 October general elections.

In a live broadcast, transmitted from an undisclosed location, on his Facebook page, Mondlane on Tuesday ordered a three day shutdown of Maputo and the 10 other provincial capitals.

"On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we shall paralyse all activities', he declared. "All activities will be paralysed until they understand that the people are tired'.

The people are indeed tired - tired of a never-ending round of strikes, riots, barricades on the streets, and the associated cortege of misery.

Mondlane is living in a hideout believed to be somewhere in Europe and so will not have to face the privations he is demanding that ordinary Mozambicans suffer.

"The people want an answer!', declared Mondlane. "The answer cannot be that they are dealing with vandals. The answer cannot be what they are saying, that we are committing vandalism'.

"Vandal' has indeed become a favourite insult thrown by the authorities at Mondlane's followers, inspired by the trail of destruction left behind by the riots.

The new wave of demonstrations follows eight days (4-11 December), in which Mondlane declared that no vehicle could move on the roads during normal working hours. The gangs of young men who enforced this order, also used it to enrich themselves: Mondlane shut down the official toll gates, but his followers set up informal tolls, extorting money from any motorists who wanted to continue their journey.

Mondlane has denounced the extortion - but it is continuing, since his supporters have decided they can choose which of his instructions they can follow, and which they can ignore.

The government has not reacted yet to Mondlane's latest threat. Over the past week, the police took no action to keep the roads open, apart from the occasional removal of barricades.