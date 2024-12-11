Angola: New International Airport Starts Passenger Flights to East and North Regions

Luanda — The second phase of the gradual transition of Angolan Airlines (TAAG)'s commercial passenger flights, from António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN), starts Tuesday, with the Saurimo/Dundo/ Luena routes, both in the eastern region, and Soyo in the North region.

Seven flights per week are planned for the city of Saurimo, capital of the province of Lunda-Sul, four flights for Dundo, Lunda-Norte, five for Soyo, Zaire and three flights for Luena, Moxico capital city.

The process of gradually transferring commercial passenger operations from 4 de Fevereiro International Airport to the new international airport began on November 10, this year, with the Luanda/Cabinda route, with the remaining connections expected to be progressively completed in the first quarter of 2025.

On that occasion, the first 92 passengers were transported from the country's capital to Cabinda Province and 99 others in the opposite direction, on flights using a Boeing 737-700 type aircraft, registration D2 TBJ, which were followed on the same day, three more frequencies.

The new airport, which opened on November 10, 2023, has a capacity for more than 15 million passengers per year, of which 5 billion for domestic flights and 10 billion for international flights, as well as cargo transport flights of 130,000 tons annually.

The infrastructure includes two double runways and is prepared to receive different types of planes, with emphasis on the Airbus A380, considered the current largest commercial aircraft.

AIAAN has 31 sleeves (aircraft access extensions), 11 for domestic services and 19 for international services, as well as conveyor belts for luggage storage. The check-in area has six islands for 94 counters, 32 for domestic service and 62 for international service.

It is located in the urban neighbourhood of Bom Jesus, municipality of Icolo and Bengo, 40 kilometers from the center of Luanda. The airport also has, among its various service areas, VIP lounges, restaurants, shops, clinic, first aid station, elevators, as well as parking for more than 1,500 vehicles.

For the flow of passengers, the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), in the international zone, has 36 counters, of which 10 are for electronic passports, as well as 14 counters to serve the domestic segment of passengers.

