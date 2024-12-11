Ethiopia: ISS Commends Ethiopia's Ongoing Legislative Efforts for Transitional Justice

Addis Ababa — Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Regional Director, Paul Simon Handy commended Ethiopia's ongoing legislative efforts for transitional justice highlighting its significance to address past human rights violations and fostering national resilience.

A two-day international conference convened on Ethiopia's draft Transitional Justice Laws in Addis Ababa today.

During the occasion, Minister of Justice Hana Arayaselassie stressed the contributions of experts insights to the broader agenda of transitional justice and their willingness to share insights on enriching legislations for Ethiopia's transitional justice.

Reflecting on Ethiopia's journey toward establishing a political system anchored in justice, the minister described the process of creating a transitional justice system as both exciting and complex, emphasizing its foundation in victim-centered, inclusive, and participatory principles.

Hana highlighted the significance of the conference as a milestone in this journey and experts' contributions is crucial in cementing the integrity of the draft laws and ensuring they align with international standards and constitutional principles.

Looking forward, she outlined plans for further actions, including public consultations and resource mobilization to operationalize the proposed institutions.

"Today's session will be followed by serious actions that will be implemented in the coming weeks mainly evolving the popularization of transitional justice agenda, further consultations with the wider public and victims on the draft legislations and mobilization of resources and actual operationalization of institution," she underscored.

Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Regional Director, Paul Simon Handy for his part commended Ethiopia's ongoing legislative efforts for transitional justice.

"Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to draft key legislations for transitional justice that encompasses the establishment of special bench, special prosecution offices, a truth amnesty and repatriation commission and an institutional reform commission as well as law for the prevention and punishment of international crimes. These efforts are all a testament to the countries commitment to these principles," he explained.

The regional director noted that these initiatives are crucial for addressing past human rights violations and fostering national resilience.

He underscored the importance of grounding discussions in Ethiopia's rich traditions to ensure that proposed solutions reflect the aspirations and values of the Ethiopian people.

To this effect, he reaffirmed ISS's unwavering commitment to supporting Ethiopia's transitional justice process.

"It is true that collective efforts, meaningful dialogue and commitment to justice can help pave the way for recognized and resilient nation," he added.

Vice President of Federal Supreme Court, Abeba Embiale, on her part recalled that Ethiopian Transitional Justice Policy, which was ratified last year, is basically aimed at addressing gross violation of human rights and heinous crimes committed in different time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She pointed out that contributing to the enrichment of these laws for Ethiopia's transitional justice is a contribution to the peace-building process for the beloved country, Ethiopia.

In this regard, the Federal Supreme Court has taken primary responsibilities to lead drafting process for the special bench establishment proclamation and persistent efforts are being undertaken for its successful accomplishment, Abeba noted.

The conference has drawn local stakeholders and leading international transitional justice experts, scholars and policy makers.