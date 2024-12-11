Namibia: Three People Die After Minibus Hits Donkey On Kunene Region Road

Three people died on Monday in an accident on the main road between Kamanajab and Omakange in the Kunene region.

According to the police in the Kunene region, the incident happened around 05h16, when the driver of a minibus transporting 24 passengers from Kamanjab to Omakange, situated between Kamanjab and Ruacana, was reportedly blinded by the bright headlights of an oncoming vehicle as he approached the village Otjomukandi.

"Shortly after the vehicle passed, he spotted a donkey in his path. Unable to avoid the donkey, the driver collided with the donkey, lost control of the vehicle, and it veered off the road, eventually overturning," the police reported.

"Tragically, three passengers - two adults and one minor - died at the scene, while the remaining passengers sustained serious injuries," the police said in a report.

All injured passengers were transported to Opuwo State Hospital for medical treatment.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The passengers who lost their lives have been identified, but their names cannot be released as their next of kin have not yet been informed of their deaths, the police stated.