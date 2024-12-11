Namibia: Three People Die After Minibus Hits Donkey On Kunene Region Road

10 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Three people died on Monday in an accident on the main road between Kamanajab and Omakange in the Kunene region.

According to the police in the Kunene region, the incident happened around 05h16, when the driver of a minibus transporting 24 passengers from Kamanjab to Omakange, situated between Kamanjab and Ruacana, was reportedly blinded by the bright headlights of an oncoming vehicle as he approached the village Otjomukandi.

"Shortly after the vehicle passed, he spotted a donkey in his path. Unable to avoid the donkey, the driver collided with the donkey, lost control of the vehicle, and it veered off the road, eventually overturning," the police reported.

"Tragically, three passengers - two adults and one minor - died at the scene, while the remaining passengers sustained serious injuries," the police said in a report.

All injured passengers were transported to Opuwo State Hospital for medical treatment.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The passengers who lost their lives have been identified, but their names cannot be released as their next of kin have not yet been informed of their deaths, the police stated.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.