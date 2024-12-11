Namibian Women Are Key Drivers of Change - Mbumba

10 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Nangolo Mbumba says Namibian women are key drivers of change, driving the nation toward greater heights and fostering hope for a sustainable future.

Mbumba was speaking at the commemoration of International Human Rights Day and Namibian Women's Day under the theme 'Our Rights, Our Future - Right Now' in Windhoek on Tuesday.

"Today, as we commemorate International Human Rights Day, we unite as a global community to reflect on our pursuit of promoting dignity, equality and freedom for all humankind," Mbumba said.

The president said the day serves as a powerful call to action to uphold universal values. He said the day reminds everyone of the immense sacrifices made by Namibian women during the struggle for liberation and unwavering efforts to secure equal rights and opportunities across all spheres of society.

"On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to justice, equality and dignity for all, and work together to build a future where everyone's rights are respected," Mbumba noted.

The commemoration marked the end of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), and celebrated progress made and challenges remaining in ending this addressing this pervasive issue.

"Let us recommit ourselves to eliminating all forms of GBV that compromise the safety, dignity, and well-being of people, particularly women," he emphasised.

Mbumba said people must work together to dismantle the barriers that hinder women's full participation in society, and promote an environment of inclusivity.

"I urge you to actively eliminate GBV and champion human rights by ensuring a Namibia where everyone's dignity is protected and respected," the president said.

