Uganda: Mao Criticises Opposition Strategies, Calls for Dialogue

10 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

Addressing the press in Kampala on Tuesday, Mr Mao asserted that such approaches fail to address the underlying causes of the country's political challenges.

The Democratic Party (DP) president-general, Norbert Mao, has criticised opposition politicians for relying on what he described as ineffective strategies, such as forming new political parties and coalitions, to achieve change in Uganda's leadership.

He emphasiszed that elections alone cannot deliver meaningful transformation without being paired with structured negotiations.

Mao, who entered a deal with President Museveni and is now the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, said dialogue remains the only viable pathway to substantive political change in Uganda.

His remarks come at a time of heightened political activity, with opposition groups ramping up efforts to consolidate their bases ahead of the next general elections.

Mr Mao's emphasis on dialogue aligns with the Democratic Party's long-standing commitment to peaceful and constructive engagement as a means of achieving reforms.

As opposition groups consider their strategies, Mao's call for dialogue underscores the ongoing debate about the best approach to tackling Uganda's political challenges.

