Rwanda: PM Ngirente Urges Military Court Officials to Leverage Tech in Justice Delivery

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has called on the newly appointed officials of Rwanda's military courts to embrace technology to enhance efficiency in delivery of justice.

He made the remarks while presiding over their swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, December 10.

Brigadier General Patrick Karuretwa was sworn in as the President of the Military High Court and will continue to serve as the head of the Rwanda Defence Force's (RDF) International Military Cooperation.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Sumanyi took oath as Vice President of the Military High Court, while Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Muhigirwa was sworn in as Vice President of the Military Tribunal.

Other officials included Lieutenant Darcy Ndayishimiye and Lieutenant Thérèse Mukasakindi, judges of the Military High Court and Captain Moses Ndoba and Lieutenant Victor Kamanda as judges of the Military Tribunal.

In his address, Prime Minister Ngirente urged the new officials to harness the potential of technology in their work.

"We strongly encourage you to embrace technology because it accelerates processes and facilitates case preparation. Continuous training is also crucial for equipping yourselves with the necessary knowledge to perform your duties effectively in this modern era," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed the gravity of the officials' responsibilities, reminding them of the solemn commitment they made through their oaths.

"Your vows embody the essence of today's ceremony. By adhering to the principles outlined in them, you will fulfill your duties effectively and achieve the desired outcomes. Your work, which involves upholding laws and human rights, demands diligence, dedication, and professionalism," he emphasised.

He further cautioned the officials to exercise their authority with integrity, prioritising national interests over personal gain.

"You must use your powers for the benefit of the nation and strive to maintain the exemplary image of the Rwandan Army. Discipline is a cornerstone of the RDF, and we urge you to uphold this value, which plays a critical role in safeguarding our country's sovereignty," he added.

Commitment to justice and discipline

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in team, Brigadier General Karuretwa highlighted the critical role of justice and discipline within the military.

"Justice in Rwanda is a vital pillar of our society. However, in the military context, justice and discipline carry even greater weight due to the unique nature of our mission and responsibilities. The extensive training and resources entrusted to members of the RDF necessitate the highest standards of discipline and accountability," he pointed out.