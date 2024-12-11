Uganda: Former MP Waluswaka Reflects On Life Outside Parliament

James Waluswaka, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunyole West in Butaleja District, has spent the past five years away from the political arena.

Despite this, his dedication to public service and reform remains steadfast.

Speaking from his home in Budumba, Waluswaka reflected on life after Parliament and expressed concerns about the current state of Uganda's legislative system.

"Sometimes you find when a member of Parliament is out of Parliament, even a meal becomes a challenge. But for me, no, I continue to live my life. God has been faithful to me," Waluswaka said, radiating gratitude and resilience.

During his time in Parliament, Waluswaka was known for his vocal and dynamic contributions. He was a prominent figure, actively participating in debates and frequently engaging with the media.

However, his outspoken nature, he believes, contributed to his failure to secure re-election.

"When you are on the floor articulating issues, some people don't like it. If others are getting zero and you're getting 90, they see you as a threat. That's why I was fought not to return to Parliament," he remarked.

While no longer in active politics, Waluswaka remains an ardent observer of parliamentary affairs. He has expressed concern about declining accountability among current MPs.

"You find a member of Parliament who is not on the floor, not in committees, and doesn't even visit their constituency, but they are still getting allowances. I think we need to review this. Such characters shouldn't be paid any money," he said passionately.

Waluswaka has also called for structural reforms, including merging constituencies to reduce the number of MPs. He argues that such a measure would foster accountability and ensure the election of capable leaders.

"If, for example, Bukedi had only five MPs, it would make it harder for people to bribe voters across the entire subregion. This would give us quality leaders because money would no longer play a role," he suggested.

Though his political career may be behind him, Waluswaka continues to be an outspoken advocate for better governance and leadership.

His calls for reform echo the sentiments of many Ugandans who believe the parliamentary system requires an overhaul.

As he adjusts to life outside politics, Waluswaka's unwavering commitment to his principles and his vision for a more accountable Uganda remains at the forefront of his identity.